2017 Christmas stamps spreading joy-n-happiness

2017 Christmas stamps bringing you joy-n-happiness!!!

Christmas is a time for family and friends to get together, it’s a time to exchange gifts.

It is the season of joy and happiness, a time to remember the good things.

Especially for children, it’s time to receive gifts, they are eagerly waiting for Santa Claus and his sack of presents.

Christmas celebration customs include gift giving, Christmas music, and caroling, lighting a Christingle, an exchange of Christmas cards and church services.

Last Christmas we celebrated this religious tradition with beautiful stamps from all over the world.

Let’s celebrate this festive season with 2017 Christmas stamps and spread joy-n-happiness.

Christmas Feast – Romania

Christmas, one of the twelve royal feasts, is a great occasion for Christians around the world who, on 25 December, celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Like every year, Romfilatelia promotes the Christmas Feast with the postage stamp. This year Romfilatelia issued two stamps which represent two icons from the collection of the Church ” Saint Elephant “- New, a representative for this Christian feast.

Date of Issue: 21 November 2017

Country: Romania

Denominations: 1.30 lei x 2

Source: Romfilatelia

Christmas Celebration – Poland

Date of Issue: 16 November 2017

Country: Poland

Denominations: A, B, 6 PLN

Source: Polish Stamps

Christmas Stamps – Hungary

Date of Issue: 16 November 2017

Country: Hungary

Denominations: 120 HUF

Source: Hungary Stamps

Christmas 2017 – Belgium

Date of Issue: 23 October 2017

Country: Belgium

Denominations: 1 National

Source: Belgium Stamps

Christmas 2017 – Ireland

Date of Issue: 2 November 2017

Country: Ireland

Denominations: €1, €1, €1.35

Source: Irish Stamps

Christmas 2017 – Tokelau

Christmas is widely celebrated on the island of Tokelau and the Nativity story is a prominent theme throughout their festive season.

This year’s Christmas stamps feature some of the key figures and scenes from the Nativity story, including Mary, the three wise men, an angel and baby Jesus.

Date of Issue: 6 December 2017

Country: Tokelau (NZ)

Denominations: 45c, $1.40, $2.00 & $3.00

Source: New Zealand Stamps

Christmas 2017 – Niue

Niue celebrates Christmas with stamps featuring tropical-inspired Christmas wreaths.

The theme is a twist on the traditional Christmas wreath, incorporating tropical flowers, common to the Island.

Niue celebrates Christmas under a bright summer sun. Not a snowflake to be seen on this sunny tropical island as the villagers and their families gather together to share food and gifts on Christmas day.

The main time of celebration in Niue actually comes the week after Christmas. Known as Takai, this is a week of prayer, sporting competitions, dancing and church services.

Locals will do up cars in bright colors and drive around the island and hand out sweets to children.

Date of Issue: 6 December 2017

Country: Niue (NZ)

Denominations: $0.30, $1.40, $2.00, $4.00

Source: New Zealand Stamps

Christmas 2017 – New Zealand

New Zealand issued a set of five stamps featuring quilling art to celebrate Christmas 2017.

The stamp features: $1.00 Angel, $2.20 Bauble, $2.30 Star, $2.70 Bell, and $3.30 Wreath

The name quilling came from the act of wrapping a strip of paper around a feather quill to create a tight coil.

Quilling’s popularity peaked in the early 1800’s as a hobby for ‘ladies of leisure’.

Quilling has been brought back to life in recent years with many hugely talented artists such as Yulia Brodskaya who is responsible for the stamp artwork, choosing it as their discipline.

A close look at the artworks displayed in this stamp issue gives an idea of the time, patience, and skill required to create these vibrant works.

Date of Issue: 1 November 2017

Country: New Zealand

Denominations: $1.00, $2.20, $2.30, $2.70 and $3.30

Source: New Zealand Stamps

Christmas 2017 – Malta

Christmas 2017 stamp issue from Malta features four figurines of the child Jesus found in churches around Malta and Gozo.

At Christmas, it is customary for households to exhibit figures of Jesus as a baby. Some placed in a manger and displayed on windowsills or other prominent places around the house.

Sanctuary of Our Lady of Grace – Zabbar

The Jesus figurine of the Zabbar parish church was brought from Rome by Mgr.Giuseppe Zarb in the 1950’s.

Church of the Immaculate Conception – Cospicua

The Jesus figurine of the Cospicua parish church was made in Lecce Italy. It was originally at the Malta dockyards and was donated to the church upon the yards’ privatization.

Church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary – Naxxar

The baby Jesus figurine of the Naxxar parish church was made in Lecce. It is made from paper-mâché and was brought over to Malta in 1925.

The Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul – Nadur

Marija Portelli donated this Spanish figurine to the Nadur parish church around 40 years ago.

Date of Issue: 17 November 2017

Country: Malta

Denominations: €0.26, €0.51, €0.59, €0.63

Source: Malta Philately

Christmas 2017 and New Year – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Angels, as God’s messengers, bring joyous news of the birth of the Son of God at Christmas night being the first to see the Child Jesus.

Christians by celebrating Christmas on December 25th have evolved many traditions throughout the centuries.

One of the most popular is decorating the Christmas tree with various decorations, while an angel or the shooting star is put on top.

The day of Jesus’ birth the first Christians considered being the beginning of a new year.

Date of Issue: 1 December 2017

Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina (Croatian Post Ltd. Mostar)

Denominations: 0,90 BAM x 2

Source: Croatian Post Ltd. Mostar

Christmas 2017 stamps – Royal Mail

Royal Mail issued Christmas 2017 stamps, with eight Madonna & Child stamps and four Children’s Design Competition stamps.

The compositions for the Madonna & Child Special Stamps have been selected from around the world.

The two winning stamps from the Children’s Design Competition were selected by HRH The Prince of Wales.

– The ‘Snow Family’ (detail) by nine-year-old Arwen Wilson from Dudley, West Midlands.

– The ‘Santa Claus on his sleigh on a starry night’ (detail) design by ten-year-old Ted Lewis-Clark from Frome in Somerset.

Date of Issue: 7 November 2017

Country: Britain

Denominations: First Class, Second Class, £1.17, £1.40, £1.57, £2.27

Source: Royal Mail Stamps

Twelve Days of Christmas Isle of Man

Taking inspiration from the well known Christmas song ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, Isle of Man post issued 12 stamps giving a traditional Christmas warmth as well as a natural and earthy feel.

The artist Catherine Rowe has done a wonderful job in capturing the spirit of Christmas in this set of twelve stamps.

Date of Issue: 19 October 2017

Country: Isle of Man

Denominations: 1st local x 12

Source: Isle of Man Stamps

Christmas Carols Forever Stamps USA

The U.S. Postal Service began Christmas celebration with four new Forever stamps featuring images that illustrate the themes of four beloved Christmas carols: “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.”

Familiar lines from each song highlight the individual stamps. The shades of blue in the backgrounds of the stamps evoke the evening scenes from the four carols.

Many carols have roots in the music of the 15th and 16th centuries. In the 19th century—sometimes referred to as the Second Golden Age of Christmas Carols—many cherished carols were collected, arranged, or published, while many new songs that are today’s classics were first written.

Date of Issue: 5 October 2017

Country: USA

Denominations: Forever x 4

Source: US Postal Service

Christmas stamps 2017 – Australia

Australia post issued Christmas stamps featuring both traditional and secular themes.

The two traditional designs from the Christmas 2017 stamp featuring a painting of the Madonna and Child projected onto the façade of St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney.

The three secular-themed stamps present the themes of joy and goodwill, via carefully wrapped gifts, cheerful chiming bells and a star-spangled Christmas tree.

Date of Issue: 1 November 2017

Country: Australia

Denominations: 65c,$2.30, 65c x 2, $2

Source: Australia Post

Christmas stamps 2017 – Christmas Island

Christmas Island Christmas stamps have been issued every year, since 1984.

This year’s Christmas stamps show Santa taking time out from delivering presents to practice his golf swing on the spectacular Christmas Island nine-hole golf course.

The minisheet design shows the island’s famous red crabs enjoying stealing some of Santa’s errant golf balls, which Santa’s elves are doing their best to rescue and fashion into a Christmas tree, to add some festive flair to the golf course.

Date of Issue: 1 November 2017

Country: Christmas Island

Denominations: 65c, $2

Source: Christmas Island (Australia)

2017 Christmas stamps – Estonia

“There is a quiet snowfall on Christmas Eve. The moon is bright and stars are shining up high. A couple of bullfinches are snuggled up on the window sill.

The children have just finished building a snowman and have returned home to warm up and bake gingerbread cookies with their mother.

The house is filled with the wonderful scent of spruce and cinnamon. There is a fire in the fireplace and one can hear the chimes of an old grandfather clock. As always, Santa Claus has been busy, because kids across the world are eagerly awaiting presents and Santa needs to visit all of their homes in just one night.

Date of Issue: 24 November 2017

Country: Estonia

Denominations: 0.75 € x 4

Source: Estonia Stamps

Christmas – Animals – Canada

Every year Canadians eagerly anticipate the release of Canada Post’s Christmas stamps.

The stamps have featured sacred and secular topics ranging from angels to snowmen, toys and decorated trees.

Animals have always played a role in festive philatelic expressions and the three depicted on the Christmas stamps not only embody the holiday spirit but also showcase some of the Canadian wild inhabitants.

The permanent domestic-rate polar bear peers wistfully at a star-filled night sky – perhaps making a Christmas wish.

The brilliant, U.S.-rate cardinal is a cheery splash of red on a bright winter day.

The international-rate caribou, his antlers festooned with lights, reminds us of his storied relatives who spend Christmas Eve making special deliveries.

Date of Issue: 3 November 2017

Country: Canada

Denominations: Permanent™, $1.20, $2.50

Source: Canada Post

Christmas – Madonna and Child – Canada

Housed at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, this magnificent oil-on-panel painting from the early 1500s is attributed to Italian artist Tommaso di Stefano Lunetti (circa 1495-1564).

Date of Issue: 3 November 2017

Country: Canada

Denominations: Permanent™ (domestic rate)

Source: Canada Post

Christmas 2017 Cupcakes – Gibraltar

Gibraltar post issued a set of 6 2017 Christmas stamps featuring cupcakes which represent Gibraltar’s heritage, their love for the season and love for sweet things.

Cupcakes once thought to just be a trend or phase have become hugely popular over the years.

The appeal of cupcakes is its versatility with the range of designs and flavors having limitless options which can stretch our imagination.

Novelty cupcakes are now a popular trend where all types of designs are being applied and are very popular for seasonal events, weddings, children’s parties and corporate events.

Seasonal designs are particularly appealing and when it comes to Christmas, cake artists’ love pushing the boundaries and making unique, cute or funny designs.

The cupcakes featured on the stamps were specifically produced by a well-known bakery based in Gibraltar – Piece of Cake

Date of Issue: 2 November 2017

Country: Gibraltar

Denominations: 22p, 40p, 64p, 70p, 80p, £2

Source: Gibraltar Stamps

Christmas 2017 – Gingerbread house – Aland

Date of Issue: 9 October 2017

Country: Aland

Denominations: JULPOST, WORLD

Source: Aland Stamps

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year – Belarus

Date of Issue: 24 October 2017

Country: Belarus

Denominations: A, N

Source: Belarus Stamps

