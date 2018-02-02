2018 Forever Stamp Celebrating Life of Lena Horne

The U.S. Postal Service issued Forever Stamp Celebrating Life of Lena Horne, a Legendary Performer and Civil Rights Activist.

The stamp celebrates the life and legacy of Lena Horne as the 41st honoree in the Black Heritage stamp series.

With this Forever stamp, the Postal Service celebrates a woman who used her platform as a renowned entertainer to become a prolific voice for civil rights advancement and gender equality.

The Lena Horne stamp is being issued as a Forever® stamp. This Forever® stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail® one-ounce price.

Forever Stamp Celebrating Life of Lena Horne

The stamp art features a photograph of Lena Horne taken by Christian Steiner in the 1980s.

Kristen Monthei colorized the original black-and-white photo using a royal blue for the dress, a color Horne frequently wore.

Monthei also added a background reminiscent of Horne’s Stormy Weather album, with a few clouds to add texture and to subtly evoke the album title. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp.

Read Also: United States Stamp program 2018

Joining Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman to unveil the stamp were Gail Lumet Buckley, an author and Horne’s daughter; Christian Steiner, photographer; and Amy Niles, president and chief executive officer, WBGO Radio.

The stamp issue ceremony took place on 30 January 2018 in New York City.

About Lena Horne

Lena Horne, born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 30, 1917, was a trailblazer in Hollywood for women of color and used her fame to inspire Americans as a dedicated activist for civil rights.

Horne began her career as a dancer at Harlem’s Cotton Club and later became a featured vocalist with touring orchestras.

The rampant racial discrimination she encountered from audiences, hotel and venue managers and others was so disconcerting that she stopped touring, and in 1941, she made her move to Hollywood.

Her most famous movie roles were in Cabin in the Sky and Stormy Weather, both released in 1943.

During World War II, Horne entertained at camps for black servicemen, and after the war worked on behalf of Japanese Americans who were facing discriminatory housing policies.

She worked with Eleanor Roosevelt in pressing for anti-lynching legislation.

In the 1960s, Horne continued her high-profile work for civil rights, performing at rallies in the South.

She supported the work of the National Council for Negro Women and participated in the 1963 March on Washington.

Horne’s Awards and Honors

– A special Tony Award for her one-woman Broadway show, Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music

– Three Grammy Awards

– The NAACP Spingarn Medal

– The Actors Equity Paul Robeson Award.

She was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient in 1984, and her name is among those on the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site.