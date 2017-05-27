Special postage stamps marks The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

Kyrgyz Express Post issued special postage stamps to mark the remarkable success of Kyrgyzstan at The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

A new series of KEP postage stamps includes 4 miniatures depicting the following sports: wrestling, weightlifting, table tennis and football (soccer).

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, from 12 to 22 May 2017.

Athletes from 57 countries took part in the games which held under the auspices of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF). This number of participating countries is the biggest in the history of the Islamic Games.

The competitive program has included 21 different sports; about 3,500 athletes from the Islamic world have competed for 262 award sets.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games were held under the motto: “Solidarity is our strength!”.

About 70 athletes represented Kyrgyzstan at the Islamic Games, who participated in 11 sports and showed excellent results.

The athletes of Kyrgyzstan won 17 medals, of which 4 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze.

According to the final results of these games, Kyrgyzstan took the 10th place out of 57 participating countries.

Date of Issue: 26 May 2017

Country: Kyrgyzstan-KEP

Denominations: 50 KGS x 2, 75 KGS, 100 KGS

Source: Kyrgyz Express Post