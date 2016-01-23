Australian singles tennis players honoured on 2016 Australia post Legends Stamps

The Australian post issued memorable 2016 Australia post Legends Stamps honouring the most loved singles champions from that golden age of tennis.

2016 marks 20 years of the Australia Post Legends Award, celebrating outstanding Australians who have inspired the community.

The Australian Legends is an annual series of commemorative postage stamps issued by Australia Post since 1997. The stamps commemorate living Australians who have made lifetime contributions to the development of the Commonwealth’s national identity and character.

2016 Australia post Legends Stamps – singles tennis players

This year’s Australia post Legends stamps features eleven of Australia’s singles tennis champions who have achieved huge success in their professional careers, as well as played an important role in shaping the positive image of Australian tennis globally.

The Legends of 2016 are Pat Cash, Ashley Cooper AO, Roy Emerson, Neale Fraser AO MBE, Evonne Goolagong Cawley AO MBE, John Newcombe AO OBE, Patrick Rafter, Tony Roche AO MBE, Ken Rosewall AM MBE, Frank Sedgman AM and Fred Stolle AO.

The 12th stamp honours the career of current player, Lleyton Hewitt, commemorating his retirement from competitive tennis and the new captain of the 2016 Davis Cup team.

– Pat Cash’s greatest tennis achievement was winning the men’s singles at Wimbledon in 1987. A regular Davis Cup representative for Australia, he was part of Australia’s winning teams at Kooyong in 1983 and 1986.

– Evonne Goolagong Cawley won four Australian Open singles between 1974 and 1977. She finished her career in the mid-1980s with seven Grand Slam singles titles from 18 finals, and 13 major titles in all.

– Ashley Cooper was only the sixth man to win three or more majors in a season. and won back-to-back Australian titles in 1957 and 1958.

– Roy Emerson was a super-fit and athletic champion winning 28 Grand Slam titles (12 singles, 16 doubles) – a record for men’s tennis.

– Neale Fraser was a Wimbledon champion and dual US singles winner. Unluckily, he missed out on his national title in three finals.

– John Newcombe was a great competitor capturing seven Grand Slam singles titles. He was named Davis Cup captain in 1994, a role he continued until 2000.

– Pat Rafter captured back-to-back US Open titles in 1997 and 1998 – the only Australian to do so in the Open era. Rafter was a winner of 11 ATP singles titles.

– Tony Roche possessed a lethal left-hand serve that helped him win the 1966 French Open title. A keen Davis Cup player and was a part of winning teams in 1965, 1966, 1967 and 1977.

– Known as “Muscles” to his friends, Ken Rosewall is one of the tennis greats amassing 18 major titles, including eight singles titles and a career doubles Grand Slam.

– Frank Sedgman took just five years to amass 22 major titles, including five singles titles (Australian Open 1949–50, Wimbledon 1952 and US Open 1951–52).

– Fred Stolle contested singles finals at all the Grand Slams, winning at Paris in 1965 and New York in 1966. He was part of Australia’s winning Davis Cup teams in 1964, 1965 and 1966.

– Lleyton Hewitt will retire from playing tennis after Australian Open 2016. His career achievements include winning the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon men’s singles titles. He is the most capped Davis Cup player of all time.

Title: Australian singles tennis players honoured on 2016 Australia post Legends Stamps

Date of Issue: 21 January 2016

Country: Australia

Denominations: $1 x 12

Source: Australia Post