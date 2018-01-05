Game Of Thrones Postage Stamps Revealed by Royal Mail

Royal Mail revealed images of a set of 15 1st Class Game Of Thrones Postage Stamps to mark the significant British contribution to the production of the award-winning HBO® drama series, Game of Thrones.

The series is set on the fictional continent of Westeros and incorporates many plot lines and a conflict among several noble families each claiming the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms.

Game Of Thrones Postage Stamps

The stamps depict photographic representations of central characters from across all seven seasons in the Game of Thrones’ series.

Each stamp is centred on an individual character and features a montage of images from the series.

The result is a set of ten bespoke images that embody the crux of each character’s story.

Characters featured on the Game Of Thrones stamps are Sansa Stark; Jon Snow; Eddard Stark; Olenna Tyrell; Tywin Lannister; Tyrion Lannister; Cersei Lannister; Arya Stark; Jamie Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.

A sheet of five additional stamps features the non-human characters in the series including the Night King and White Walkers; Giants; Direwolves; Dragons and the Iron Throne itself.

Fans can pre-order the stamps now by visiting www.royalmail.com/gameofthrones.

The stamps will be available from 23 January 2018 at www.royalmail.com and from 7,000 Post Office branches across the UK.

Products include framed stamps, prints and the Prestige Stamp Book provides behind the scenes access to the Game of Thrones world – from costume designs to filming locations and early set designs.

About Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones production involves a very significant British contribution.

Principal filming of the series is at Titanic Studios in Belfast, at the Linen Hill Film Studio in Banbridge and on location elsewhere in Northern Ireland, with additional filming in Scotland and European locations including Malta, Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Spain.

The fantasy epic debuted in 2010 has now become a global phenomenon.

Additionally, the acclaimed cast is predominantly British and Irish, and British expertise is to the fore in many areas of the production, including award-winning costume design and prosthetic special effects.

HBO, with 12 nominations, received the most of any television network at 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones was nominated for Best Television Series (Drama).

HBO drama series Game of Thrones also won 38 Emmys, more than any other fictional show in history.

The epic fantasy series Game of Thrones will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019.

Characters featured on the stamps

The Ten Game of Thrones postage stamps are available on an exclusively designed carrier card, featuring an astrolabe-based and the notorious Narrow Sea divide.

The ten 1st class stamps feature central Game of Thrones characters:

1. Jon Snow

The King in the North is a loyal and honourable man. After joining the Night’s Watch, he became Lord Commander, but allying himself with the wildlings led to mutiny and his demise. Resurrected, Snow returned to Winterfell and defeated Ramsay Bolton.

2. Cersei Lannister

Robert Baratheon’s widow spent years hiding a secret: her three children were not Robert’s but the product of a relationship with her twin brother Jaime. Now all three children are dead, and Cersei sits on the Iron Throne in King’s Landing. She is determined to see off all other contenders.

3. Eddard Stark

Stark was asked by Robert Baratheon to govern as Hand of the King but was constantly out-manoeuvred. His execution on trumped-up charges fuelled the War of the Five Kings.

4. Arya Stark

Eddard and Catelyn Stark’s youngest daughter was more interested in learning to fight than becoming a lady. After her father’s death, she survived on her wits, eventually training with the Faceless Men in the Free City of Braavos. She returned home to Winterfell and reunited with her siblings.

5. Olenna Tyrell

Sharp of tongue and fierce of wit, Olenna Tyrell was the matriarch of the Tyrell family. Lost almost all her family in an explosion orchestrated by Cersei Lannister.

6. Sansa Stark

Eddard Stark’s oldest daughter, Sansa, was held in King’s Landing by the Lannisters after her father’s murder.

7. Tyrion Lannister

The youngest Lannister, Tyrion spent most of his life shunned by his family, who failed to appreciate his sharp political mind.

8. Jaime Lannister

Cersei’s cynical twin brother has a major flaw – his love for his sister. Captured early on in the War of the Five Kings by Robb and Catelyn Stark, he was freed by the latter against her son’s wishes.

9. Tywin Lannister

The head of the Lannister family was a consummate tactician who ruled his adult children with an iron will. Having engineered victory in the War of the Five Kings thanks to his astute military tactics.

10. Daenerys Targaryen

Revered by her followers as the mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen recently landed in Westeros to claim the Iron Throne.