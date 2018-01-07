USPS Love Flourishes Forever stamp 2018 celebrating friendship and admiration

The United States Postal Service celebrates romantic love, friendship, admiration, and love of family with the Love Flourishes Forever stamp 2018.

Love Flourishes Forever stamp 2018

Love is in bloom with a new stamp and these beautiful Forever stamps can be used any day of the year to send love to friends and family.

The stamp is a Forever® stamp and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail® one-ounce price.

The stamp art features a fanciful garden of colorful flowers surrounding the word “Love” written in cursive script.

Hand-painted with gouache on paper by artist Anna Bond, the illustration is whimsical and vibrant.

The flower garden includes stylized roses, peonies, and dahlias in pink, coral, and yellow, with pale blue-green berries and gold fronds and leaves.

The color palette of pink, coral, and yellow give the art a lush, romantic look that is at once retro and timeless.

The word “Forever” appears in the lower right-hand corner of the stamp, and “USA” is on the lower left.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp using Bond’s original art.

Stamp issue date, time, and place.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 10:00 a.m., Mountain Standard Time

CREATIVATION

Phoenix Convention Center

Ballroom North 120B

100 N. 3rd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004