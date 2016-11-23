Malaysia Places of Worship stamps celebrating Religious Diversity

Pos Malaysia launched “Places of Worship stamps” showcasing the well-known places of worship of various faiths in Malaysia.

The special stamp collection highlights cultural and religious diversity prevailing in Malaysia.

Places of Worship stamps

Malaysia is a unique country and it is well-known for its diversity where people of different races, religions, and cultural backgrounds live harmoniously.

The collection features five stamps displaying the images of the Kapitan Keling Mosque in Penang, St Francis Xavier Church in Malacca, Sri Kandaswamy Kovil temple and Gurdwara Sahib Shapha in Kuala Lumpur, and Perak Cave Temple in Perak.

The places were selected according to their establishment in Malaysia as well as their unique characteristics.

A total of 750,000 stamps issued and each stamp produced is limited to 150,000 pieces.

The First Day Cover with a free brochure is available at 55sen each, while the folder is available at RM6.35 each.

Apart from that, the complete set of the stamp series inclusive of all philatelic products is available at RM73.65 each.

Title: Malaysia Places of Worship stamps

Date of Issue: 21 November

Country: Malaysia

Denominations: 60 sen x 5

Source: Pos Malaysia