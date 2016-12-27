The Melbourne 2017 International stamp Exhibition will be held from March 30, 2017, to April 2, 2017.

This is the 34th Asian International Stamp Exhibition to be held under the patronage of FIAP.

Australia post is the Major Sponsor and Royalpex is the special feature of the Exhibition.

Daily and Season tickets will be available for booking from early January 2017 on the website.

ROYALPEX 125

A Special feature of MELBOURNE 2017, is a non-competitive exhibition involving at least 200 frames for members of the Royal Philatelic Society of Victoria.

The occasion marks the Society’s 125th Anniversary and continues a tradition of non-competitive exhibits for the RPSV’s centenary (1992)and 75th anniversary (1967).

34 FIAP INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION COMPETITIVE FRAMES CLASSES

– Championship Class

– Traditional

Australia

Asia

Rest of World

– Postal History

Australia

Asia

Rest of World

– Postal Stationery

– Aerophilately

– Astrophilately

– Thematic Philately (Exhibits will be classified under the following. Please list clearly on your Exhibit Application Form as to the sub-class)

Nature

Culture

Technology

– Maximaphily

– Revenue

– Open Philately

– Youth

– Literature

– One-frame exhibit

– Modern Philately (From 1980 onwards)

Also, special stamps and Souvenirs related to Exhibition are available.

For more details visit Melbourne 2017 official site.