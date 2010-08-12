Thai post issued a set of four stamps showing the Rhynchostylis Orchid found in the nature of Thailand.
There are only four kinds of the Rhynchostylis orchids found in nature– the Chang (Rhynchostylis), the Iyaret (Rhynchostylis retusa Bl.), the Khao Kae (Rhychostylis coelestris Reichb.f.) and the Philippines’ Chang.
1: Rhynchostylis gigantea (Speckle)
2: Rhynchostylis gigantea Kultana Strain
3: Rhynchostylis gigantea var. alba
4: Rhynchostylis gigantea var. rubrum
They are native to South-east Asia–Thailand, Burma, Malaysia, the Philippines and the Indochinese countries.
They can also be found in India, Sri Lanka, the South of the islands in the China Sea and the East of the Islands Indies.
They grow from a single base. They are different from orchids of other families in that their stems are strong and short; their succulent leaves are thick and long and they are arranged close to each other on the stem.
The furrowed lines on the leaves are in a V shape when the leaves are cut diagonally.
The lower ridges of the leaves are prominent and they may have pale, parallel ribs running along their length.
The leaf margins may be serrated or crenated. The flowers are fragrant and they bloom only once a year.
Title: Orchid Postage Stamps
Date of Issue: 5 August 2010
Country: Thailand
Denominations: 3 Baht x 4
I think orchids on postage stamps is a great idea. Might as well make your mail beautiful.
Ellen Reader
I collect Orchids on stamps, postcards and all mint, I’m looking for fellow collectors to trade. I have no catalog numbers but can send scans. I am from the Netherlands
do you still collect orchid stamps? i recently came into possession of a large stamp collection that happens to have a catalog of orchid stamps. i am looking to sell them. if you are interested, please let me know and i can email you pictures.
gregg wright
dallas, tx
Hello, I am a stamp collector and my theme is Cervantes and Don Quixote. I hope you can help me or let me know who could help me. I just found that an orchid (Alaticaulia don-quijote, also known as Masdevallia don-quijote), native to Ecuador, is named after the Man of La Mancha, for its supposed resemblance to the bowed legs of a horseman (lateral sepals) and a lance (dorsal ). I would like to know if there are stamps of the orchid, country and year of issue if possible.
Thank you very much,
Marcela
Marcela,
The Masdevallia species you mention is not very showy, and unlikely to be found on a stamp. There are some other orchid hybrids with the Don Quixote name:
Aspasium Don Quixote
Cymbidium Don Quixote
Dracula Don Quixote
Oncidium Don Quichotte
Good luck!
Thank you very much, Jane, for your invaluable information. Sorry I had not replied sooner, but I thought nobody had answered my message. It has been today, and by pure luck, that I decided to check again the site. I was thrilled! I had no idea of the existance of other orchids with Don Quixote’s name. My father was an avid orchids collector and knew a lot about his hobby, but he died before I started r interested in philately. I will try to find a stamp of any of these orchids.
Best regards,
Marcela
What is the Latin name for the prestigious black orchid.