Croatian Post Mostar issued postage stamp celebrating International Men’s Day on November 19th, promoting gender equality, and improving gender relations.

The stamp is issued in a sheet of 9 stamps with the print run of 20,000 stamps.

International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19th in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Thomas Oaster started the project in 1992 on 7 February and was re-initialised in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The objectives of celebrating an International Men’s Day include focusing on men’s and boys’ health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, and highlighting male role models.

The event Particularly highlights men’s contributions to the community, family, marriage, and child care.

Also, their role in the fight against violence towards women and girls is also essential.

The broader and ultimate aim of the event is to promote basic humanitarian values.

THEME 2016 – Stop Male Suicide

Every year International Men’s Day is celebrated with a specific theme.

The theme for 2016 is Stop Male Suicide.

Men’s health is worse than women’s in every part of the world.

Recent World Health Organization (WHO) data shows that, globally, male life expectancy at birth in 2015 was 69 years; for females, it was 74 years.

Moreover, the life expectancy of men is shorter than it is of women because (according to some studies) men do not take enough care of their health.

Men are more often diagnosed with cancer, and more often have heart attacks and strokes.

Children suffer when they lose a father or a grandfather prematurely.

Support in celebrating this day is given by UN and many global known men like Placido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, Morgan Freeman and others.

So let’s work together to turn the tide of male ill-health & suicide.

Title: International Men’s Day

Date of Issue: 19 November 2016

Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Denominations: 5,00 BAM

Source: Croatian Post Ltd. Mostar