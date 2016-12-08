India post issued Pramukh Swami and Akshardham Temple stamps

India Post issued commemorative Pramukh Swami and Akshardham Temple stamps on 7th December 2016, the birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

The stamps are in se-tenant format and feature the Akshardham Temple,New Delhi (1500p) and HH Pramuk Swami Maharaj (500p).

Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple

Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple at New Delhi is a Hindu house of worship, a spiritual and cultural campus dedicated to devotion, learning, and harmony.

‘Akshardham’ means the divine abode of God.

Akshardham is hailed as an eternal place of devotion, purity, and peace.

The traditionally-styled complex is built with the blessings of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj and through the devoted efforts of skilled artisans and volunteers.

It is constructed near the banks of the Yamuna adjacent to the 2010 Commonwealth Games village.

The temple officially inaugurated on 6 November 2005 by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam is the major tourist attraction in New Delhi.

The complex features:

– an Abhisheka Mandap

– Sahaj Anand water show

– a thematic garden

– Also, three exhibitions

– Sahajanand Darshan (Hall of Values),

– Neelkanth Darshan (an IMAX film)

– Sanskruti Darshan (cultural boat ride).

FACTS ABOUT AKSHARDHAM

– Opened 6th November 2005

– Constructed by Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS)

– Inspired by HH Yogiji Maharaj (1892-1971 CE)

– Created by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj

– More than 300,000,000 volunteer hours went into making the complex

– Over 8,000 volunteers from across the world participated in building it

– Mandir built from intricately carved sandstone and marble

– Exhibitions on Hinduism, including Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s life and teachings such as prayer, compassion, and non-violence.

– Open gardens, water bodies, and step-well styled courtyard

Moreover, the Akshardham campus is open Tuesday to Sunday and remains closed on Monday.

Visit official website for detailed visitor information.

HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj

I feel a very strong and divine aura in his presence. I feel at peace in his presence and forget about all my worries and difficulties. He truly loves people unconditionally. – Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and a rare soul who always lived for others.

He born in a farmer’s family on 7 December 1921, in the village of Chansad, located near Vadodara, Gujarat.

At the age of 18, he renounced the world and was initiated by Shastriji Maharaj in 1940, and renamed Narayanswarupdas Swami.

His striking humility, noble services, saintliness and selfless desire to help all, won him the love of everyone.

However, in 1950, at the age of 28 years, Shastriji Maharaj appointed him as the president of BAPS and became known as ‘Pramukh Swami’.

FACTS ABOUT PRAMUKH SWAMI

– Villages Visited: Over 17,000.

– Countries Visited: Over 50.

– Homes Sanctified: Over 250,000.

– Letters Read & Replied: Over 500,000.

– Personally Counseled and Comforted: Over 810,000 people.

– Mandirs Built & Consecrated: Over 1100.

– Sadhu Disciples: Over 1000.

OPINION ABOUT PRAMUKH SWAMI MAHARAJ

I consider myself blessed to have closely interacted with Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj for years. – Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s humility and selfless love have touched my heart – HRH Prince Charles

When I look into his eyes, they are filled with integrity. I saw in his eyes that he is a man who has not come ahead by eclipsing others. He has come forward by always placing others before him. – President Bill Clinton

Title: Pramukh Swami and Akshardham Temple stamps

Date of Issue: 7 December 2016

Country: India

Denominations: 1500p, 500p

Source: India post