The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games are held for 17 days from 9 to 25 February 2018 in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are officially known as the XXIII Olympic Winter Games.

It is the first time that South Korea had hosted the Winter Olympics.

The games feature 102 events in fifteen sports and around 2,952 athletes from 92 National Olympic Committees are expected to compete.

Last Winter Olympic were held in Russia Sochi 2014 and Canada Vancouver 2010.

2018 Winter Olympics is the international multi-sport event hosted by Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The county was selected as the Olympic host in July 2011, during the 123rd IOC Session in Durban, South Africa.

PyeongChang will be the stage for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and most snow sports.

The games feature 102 events in fifteen sports, with the addition of “big air” snowboarding, mass start speed skating, mixed doubles curling, and mixed team alpine skiing to the Winter Olympic programme.

A huge number of 2,952 athletes from 92 National Olympic Committees are expected to compete in Pyeongchang, which is the largest number of athletes in the history of the Winter Olympic Games.

Moreover, some countries like Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Singapore make their debut in winter games.

VISION

The world’s best athletes will compete on Asia’s center stage to launch New Horizons in winter sports and create a sustainable legacy for Gangwon Province and the Republic of Korea.

SLOGAN

Passion.Connected.

Passion.Connected refers to a world in which everyone is connected with shared passion for winter sports, a world open to any generation anywhere, anytime, to open new horizons in the continued growth of winter sports.

‘Passion’ means a very strong feeling, affection and something one is fond of. It expresses the Olympic spirit and the warm-heartedness of Koreans.

‘Connected’ means to link, join, combine, bridge , and understand. PyeongChang is a place where all generations can participate and inspire each other anytime and anywhere through Korea’s innovative technology and cultural convergence.

EMBLEM

The emblem symbolizes a world open to everyone. It combines the image of ice and snow, winter sports stars (athletes), and people from all over the world, coming together in PyeongChang where heaven meets earth.

MASCOT: Soohorang and Bandabi

Soohorang, the mascot of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 took its motif from a white tiger, which has been long considered Korea’s guardian animal.

“Sooho”, meaning protection in Korean and “Rang” comes from the middle letter of “Ho-rang-i”, the Korean word for “Tiger”.

It is also the last letter of “Jeong-seon A-ri-rang”, a cherished traditional folk song of Gangwon Province, where the Games will be held.

Soohorang not only has a dauntless spirit and passion but also is a trustworthy friend who protects the athletes, spectators and all participants in the Olympic Games.

Bandabi is the official mascot of the 2018 Winter Paralympics. It is an Asiatic black bea, a bear native to the Korean peninsula.

The bear is symbolic of strong will and courage.

Information Source: PyeongChang2018 Official website and Wikipedia (2018 Winter Olympics)