Royal Mail’s Star Wars The Last Jedi Stamps

Royal Mail issued the set of eight special Star Wars The Last Jedi Stamps to mark the latest star wars movie releasing on 14 December 2017.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi is the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Star Wars The Last Jedi Stamps

The stamps feature a mix of new and classic characters: Maz Kanata; Chewbacca; Supreme Leader Snoke; Porgs; and the droids: BB-8; R2-D2; C-3PO; and K-2SO.

The stamps are illustrated by British artist Malcolm Tween who also designed the hugely popular Star Wars: The Force Awakens stamp set issued in 2015.

Each image features a secondary character and background scene, for added originality.

The four droid stamp designs are emphasized by ink only visible under UV light.

The style of the ‘1st‘ value on each of the stamps replicates the iconic font used for the films

The stamps celebrate the British expertise behind the Star Wars films as each episode was made with a large British cast and crew, with filming at Pinewood Studios

Star Wars Characters and Droids

Maz Kanata

Deep within the fringes of the galaxy lies a secret castle hideaway presided over by the wise, boisterous figure of Maz Kanata.

Chewbacca

Faithful co-pilot and companion to Han Solo for many years, Chewbacca was one of the heroes of the Rebellion.

Supreme Leader Snoke

A shadowy figure who leads the First Order, Snoke trained Kylo Ren in the dark side of the Force.

Porg

Small, flightless birds called porgs are native to the remote planet Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker is living in exile.

BB-8

The plucky droid named BB-8 is a loyal companion to Resistance fighter Poe Dameron in the fight against the First Order.

R2-D2

This trusty little droid has had an adventurous life, first onboard Queen Amidala’s ship during the Battle of Naboo, then in the Clone Wars alongside Anakin Skywalker, and with Luke Skywalker in the fight against the Empire.

C-3PO

As a boy on Tatooine, Anakin Skywalker built a protocol droid as a helper for his mother.

K-2SO

A reprogrammed Imperial security droid with a bluntly honest way of talking, K-2SO is firmly on the side of the Rebel Alliance in the fight against the Empire.

Title: Royal Mail’s Star Wars The Last Jedi Stamps

Date of Issue: 12 October 2017

Country: Britain

Denominations: 1st x 8

Source: Royal Mail Stamps

Lucasfilm, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

