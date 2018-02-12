The U.S. Postal Service issued the crisp new U.S. Flag Forever stamp on 9 February 2018 at the American Stamp Dealers Association Winter Postage Stamp Show in Ft. Lauderdale.

The stamps are issued as a Forever stamp and available in booklets of 20 and coils of 100.

This Forever stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Check Current Forever Stamp Value.

New U.S. Flag Forever stamp 2018

The USPS has produced colorful stamps since 1957 that celebrate the American flag in all of its beautiful red, white and blue glory.

This eye-catching new issuance continues the tradition with a striking graphic design of a flag.

The stamps reminds the importance of showing patriotism and pride all year round.

The digital illustration by Kit Hinrichs of San Francisco shows a flag with crisp folds and a contemporary look.

The design also shows a shadow on the small, visible portion of the back to suggest a sense of depth.

History: US Flag on Stamps

The American flag had appeared on U.S. stamps as far back as 1869, usually as a small element in a larger vignette.

However, it was only in 1957 that the U.S. Post Office Department developed a quick and economical way to produce bicolor or multicolor stamps that could depict the flag in red, white and blue.

This became possible only with a special press acquired from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

In the decades since, multicolored flags have become a consistent motif on U.S. postage.

Whether paired with famous landmarks, shown against inspiring vistas, placed in their historical context or used as a graphic element in a larger design, the flags on U.S. stamps connect to nation’s history and serve as icons of patriotism for generations to come.

