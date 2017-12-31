USPS World’s Largest Post Office now at your fingertip

With the AIM to reduce stress and provide better service to the customers USPS World’s Largest Post Office now goes mobile.

The mobile version of USPS provides all the postal services at your fingertip and Virtually anything you would do at a Post Office you can now do online at USPS.com.

You may know that on an average day, nearly 3 million customers visit the nation’s brick and mortar Post Offices while more than 2 million customers visit a website.

To lighten the load on the mortar Post Offices and to provide easy access to postal services USPS came up with a handy solution.

USPS World’s Largest Post Office on your Smartphone

At the world’s largest Post Office, customers can purchase stamps, calculate postage, mail packages and conduct virtually any service offered at brick-and-mortar Post Offices.

Customers can do all of this — all from the comfort of their homes or on the go — by going to usps.com or downloading the USPS Mobile app on iOS or Android devices to put these services right at their fingertips.

Links to Download:

– USPS Mobile App for iOS

– USPS Mobile App for Android

Services offered at World’s Largest Post Office

Buy Stamps and Mailing Supplies — Visit the Postal Store to purchase stamps and order free shipping supplies, including boxes.You can buy new stamps and rolls of Non expiring Forever Stamps form the comfort of your home.

Calculate Postage — The postage price calculator provides estimates for mailing packages, domestically or internationally.

Schedule a Free Package Pickup — Schedule a free pickup and carriers will pick up packages during regular mail delivery. Letter carriers pick up shipments for a customer using an expedited service such as Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, International or a Return Service. With USPS account you can request Multiple pickups.

U. S. Postal Service – Informed Delivery

“See what’s coming soon to your mailbox before it’s actually delivered and manage your packages, too. Conveniently posted on your mobile phone, tablet or computer.”

The Postal Service offers a new feature this year to help manage incoming mail and package deliveries.

Informed Delivery is an innovative feature that allows customers to digitally preview their letter-sized mail before they are delivered to your mailbox.

It also tracks and reschedules package deliveries to ensure someone is able to be home to receive them.

“Informed Delivery is the perfect solution for mailing greeting cards during holiday season ahead of time,” said Product Innovation Vice President Gary Reblin.

Email notifications and the Informed Delivery dashboard and mobile app include images of letter-size mail and colour images from participating mailers.

Package tracking information on Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and other parcels are available through the Informed Delivery dashboard.

The service is available on the mobile app too — and are planning to add to email notifications this month.

Nearly 7 million people are happily enrolled for Informed Delivery.

95 percent of the enrolled users indicate they are “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the free feature.

Visit informeddelivery.usps.com for additional information and limitations.

Note: United States Postal Service®, First-Class Mail® Forever are trademarks of the United States Postal Service. All the images reproduced here are copyright of USPS and used here in original form for information and reference.