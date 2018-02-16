Winter Olympics 2018 Stamps : launching New Horizons in winter sports

Winter Olympics 2018 Stamps, a miniature piece of paper issued to commemorate the international multi-sport event hosted by Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Issuing Olympic stamps has now become a tradition and most of the participating countries issue special Olympic stamps to mark their participation.

Two years back a large number of countries issued Rio 2016 Olympic stamps to commemorate XXXI Summer Olympic Games.

Also, Olympic stamps collection is one of the hot topics among thematic stamp collectors with Summer Olympics, Winter Olympics, and Youth Olympics stamps issued every alternate year.

Winter Olympics Pyeongchang 2018 Stamps gives one more reason to rejoice for stamp collectors.

Here we tried to enlist all the stamps issued by various postal authorities to commemorate 2018 winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics 2018 Stamps

BELARUS

Date of Issue: 9 February 2018

Denominations: P – equal to the air-mail tariff of a letter up to 20 gram abroad

Source: Belarus Post

HUNGARY

LIECHTENSTEIN