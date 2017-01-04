The Melbourne 2017 International stamp Exhibition will be held from March 30, 2017, to April 2, 2017. This is the 34th Asian International Stamp Exhibition to be held under the patronage of FIAP. Australia post is the Major Sponsor and …Read More »
Year of the Rooster Stamps
Year of the Rooster Stamps, the latest in the Chinese new year stamps series. Every year many countries issue Chinese new year stamps featuring one of the 12 Chinese Zodiac sign. The year 2017 is the Chinese Year of the
Beautiful Christmas stamps 2016 celebrating the religious tradition
Let's celebrate this festive season with beautiful Christmas stamps 2016, a miniature symbol of happiness, religious tradition, art, and culture. Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus, celebrated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration
India post issued Pramukh Swami and Akshardham Temple stamps
India Post issued commemorative Pramukh Swami and Akshardham Temple stamps on 7th December 2016, the birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. The stamps are in se-tenant format and feature the Akshardham Temple,New Delhi (1500p) and HH Pramuk Swami Maharaj (500p).
USA Forever Stamps : a non-expiring postage solution
Many times we stamp collectors come across US postage stamps which reads "FOREVER". How many of you know what are Forever stamps or what is the Value of the Forever stamp? You may wonder these are the special stamps or
Rio 2016 Olympics Medal Winners Stamps
Only a few countries issue Olympics Medal Winners Stamps and like every time this time also Australia and New Zealand post holds the position. Australia and New Zealand post are issuing the Rio 2016 Olympics Medal Winners Stamps immediately following
Navigation on Lake Issyk-Kul Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz Express Post issued a set of stamps dedicated to navigation on Lake Issyk-Kul, one of the 25 largest lakes in the world. The four postage stamps reflect some of the best events from the history of navigation on Lake