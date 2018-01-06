Celebrating Chinese new year 2018 – Year of the Dog through stamps

The Chinese New Year 2018 starts on the new moon day of the first Chinese lunar month in the Chinese Lunar Calendar system.

When is the Chinese new year?

Chinese new year starts on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Chinese calendar combines solar, lunar and 60 Stem-Branch counting systems.

The 60 Stem-Branch calendar uses the names of Yin-Yang Five Elements (Metal, Water, Wood, Fire, and Earth) and 12 animal signs to rank the sequences.

2018 – Year of the Dog

2018 Chinese Brown Dog year starts on February 4, 2018.

The year 2018 is the Chinese Year of the Dog belonging to the element earth, thus called Yang Male Earth Dog.

The Dog is the eleventh animal of the Chinese zodiac and the Male Earth Dog is the 35th Stem-Branch in the cycle thus 2018 Earth Dog Year is the 4715th Chinese Year.

Year of the Dog starts from the date when the sun enters the 315th degree of the tropical zodiac. This day is around February 4, each year.

Those born under this sign are said to be loyal, happy, and playful but sometimes stubborn.

Driven by a sense of duty and justice, and disinterested in wealth or power, these sympathetic people put the well-being of others above all else.

Red, green, and purple are the lucky colors

for those born in the Year of the Dog.

Their lucky numbers are 3, 4, and 9.

Chinese new year 2018 Stamps

KAZAKHSTAN

Date of Issue: 1 January 2018

Denominations: 300 T

Source: Kazakhstan Post

THAILAND

Date of Issue: 1 January 2018

Denominations: 3 Baht

Source: Thailand Post

CHRISTMAS ISLAND – AUSTRALIA

Christmas Island Australia post issued two stamps and a minisheet to mark the Chinese Lunar Year, the Year of the Dog.

The stamps feature:

– $1 Dog: The Dog’s pictorial representation, with floral inlay

– $3 Dog: the Chinese calligraphic character for the Dog

Famous people born in the Year of the Dog include Prince William, Dame Judi Dench, Glenn McGrath, Adam Hills and Billy Thorpe. Previous Dog years include 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, and 2006. The Dog’s lucky colors are red, green and purple, and its lucky numbers are 3, 4 and 9.

The minisheet depicts an ancient Chinese legend. When there was no rice in the world, a faithful dog went out in search of rice seeds. The Stingy God has stolen them too, so he rolled around in the Stingy God’s rice fields to collect some, but was chased away by soldiers.

To escape the soldiers’ chase, this clever creature swam across the river with his tail sticking out of the water, thereby ensuring that some of the seeds were spared from being washed away and that the people could, once again, grow rice to eat.

Date of Issue: 8 January 2018

Denominations: $1, $3

Source: Australia Post

SINGAPORE

The faithful, well-disciplined, reliable and determined Dog, eleventh in the Zodiac Cycle start off yet another new year on the Chinese zodiac calendar in 2018.

The stamps feature three graphical illustrations of the affectionate Dog ushering in the new Lunar Year 2018.

Title: Zodiac Series – Dog Stamps

Date of Issue: 5 January 2018

Denominations: 1st Local, 70c and $1.30

Source: Singapore Stamps

JERSEY

The third issue in Jersey Lunar New Year stamp series celebrates the lunar Wuxu year (2018) which is the Year of the Dog.

In Chinese culture, dogs represent a dedication to hard work, loyalty, and faithfulness.

New Year festivities traditionally start on the first day of the month and continue until the fifteenth, when the moon is brightest.

The lantern festival is held on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month and marks the end of the Chinese New Year.

The stamp and Miniature Sheet have been designed by Wang Huming in Beijing, China.

The Miniature Sheet illustration shows two puppies playing with their mother, designed to resemble a typical house dog in China.

On the border of the Miniature Sheet, a narrative in Chinese characters explains some of the backgrounds of the Chinese zodiac followed by information regarding the Year of the Dog and the Chinese seal which appears on the left side of the illustration denotes Wuxu.

Title: Lunar New Year stamp

Date of Issue: 5 January 2018

Denominations: 49p, £1

Source: Jersey Stamps

CHINA

China Post issued a set of two stamps to celebrate Chinese New Year of the Dog.

Of the two stamps, One features a male black-and-white husky standing proud, signaling prosperity and protection, while the other is of a female brown Shiba Inu licking her black cub, representing family and parental love.

The stamps have been designed by Zhou Lingzhao, a retired professor from Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts.

Mr. Zhou also designed the Year of the Dog stamps that were issued in 1982 and helped to create the second, third and fourth edition of the renminbi, the Chinese currency.

Title: Year of the Dog stamps China

Date of Issue: 5 January 2018

Denominations: 1.20 yuan x 2

ALAND

Aland post issued a miniature sheet of Year of the Dog one in a series following the Chinese zodiac.

The China dogs featured on stamps are also called Staffordshire dogs and always appear in pairs.

Title: Chinese New Year Greetings 2018

Date of Issue: 10 November 2017

Denominations: 1€ x 2

Source: Aland Stamps

LIECHTENSTEIN

The Chinese Signs of the Zodiac series, which has meanwhile become a tradition, is being continued with the dog.

To celebrate the “Year of the Dog 2018” the Liechtenstein Philately again issued a self-adhesive stamp designed as filigree silhouette and produced using the very latest laser technology.

Title: Chinese Signs of the Zodiac

Date of Issue: 13 November 2017

Denominations: CHF 2.00

Source: Liechtenstein Stamps

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Title: Year of the Dog

Date of Issue: 18 August 2017

Denominations: K18, K5 x 2

Source: PNG Stamps

KOREA

2018 is the year of the Dog, man’s best friend. Particularly this is the year of Musul, Golden yellow Dog.

Title: Chinese New Year Greetings 2018

Date of Issue: 1 December 2017

Denominations: 330 WON x 2

Source: Korean Stamps

VIETNAM

Vietnam Post issued two stamps with face values of VND 3,000 and VND 10,500 celebrating “The year of the Dog”.

The Stamp set’s design is inspired by Vietnamese’s folklore paintings. The bright colours, the simplicity, the emotions are displayed on a kind of papers made from scallop shells consisting of materials carrying the depth of space.

The Tet Lunar New Year Stamp possesses the main spirit of new year wishes with full of joy, happiness, satisfaction and the succession of luxurious dreams.

The picture’s details were carefully chosen and designed conventionally. Its shape connected tradition with the individual creativity of modernized spirit expresses the distinctive characteristic of 12 designations from the perspectives of Eastern culture.

Title: 2018 Lunar New Year

Date of Issue: 1 December 2017

Denominations: VND 3,000 and VND 10,500

Source: Vietnam Stamps

USA

U.S. Postal service to welcome the New Year 2018 with the Year of the Dog Forever stamp.

It’s the 11th of 12 stamps in the Celebrating Lunar New Year series.

The first-day issue ceremony to take place on 11 January 2018 at Chinatown Cultural Plaza, Honolulu.

The Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year for many Asian communities around the world and is celebrated primarily by people of Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tibetan, and Mongolian heritage.

The U.S. Postal Service introduced its Celebrating Lunar New Year series in 2008 and will continue through 2019 with a stamp for the Year of the Boar.

The artwork focuses on some of the common ways the Lunar New Year holiday is celebrated.

The Year of the Dog illustration, originally created using oil paints on panel, depicts an arrangement of lucky bamboo (Dracaena braunii).

To the right is a lozenge-shaped piece of red paper with the Chinese character fu, meaning good fortune, rendered in calligraphy — a common decoration on doors and entryways during Lunar New Year festivities.

On the night of New Year’s Eve, Chinese families gather together and share in a celebratory dinner.

They feast on foods that bring good luck, such as fish, kumquats, and rice cakes, and hang lozenge-shaped pieces of red paper with finely written good luck characters.

Title: 2018 Lunar New Year

Date of Issue: 11 January 2018

Denominations: Forever

Source: U. S. Postal Service

CANADA

Canada post celebrates the Year of the Dog with a stamp and Souvenir sheet.

The stamps feature an illustration of a red dog on a glowing lantern. In the lower left is the Chinese character for a dog, gou.

The scroll-shaped souvenir sheet which bears the international-rate stamp features an illustration of a golden dog on a glowing red lantern.

Above the stamp, set over an image of several red lanterns, are the words ‘Year of the Dog’ in English and French, and a traditional Lunar New Year greeting in Chinese characters.

The souvenir sheet is embossed and gold foil has been used to highlight details.

The Official First Day cover bears the domestic stamp from this issue and is postmarked in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Title: Year of the Dog Stamps

Date of Issue: 15 January 2018

Denominations: Permanent, $2.50

Source: Canada Post

Chinese New Year Traditions

Chinese New Year or Spring Festival is a 15 days celebration with various traditions and customs.

It is celebrated by a quarter of the world including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.

In China, traditions and celebrations vary greatly across the country.

Chinese New Year Celebration is divided into three parts, the days preceding the festival, the festival days and the days after the Festival.

Here are 10 most significant Chinese New Year traditions.

Cleaning and Purchasing Decorating Buildings and Streets with Lucky Red Items New Year’s Eve – Family Reunion Dinner Red Envelopes – Cash Gifts JIE CAI CENG: Welcoming the Gods of Wealth and Prosperity Firecrackers and Fireworks Lion and Dragon Dances YUAN XIAO JIE: Lanterns Festival Visting Friends and Relatives Temple Fairs

You can always find more details on Wikipedia

TAIWAN

Chunghwa Post issued a set of stamps and souvenir sheet to welcome the arrival of the Chinese new year 2018, Year of the Dog.

The stamp designs feature paper cuttings in gold, green, and purple that capture dogs in different stances.

The souvenir sheet features a set images of flowering plum blossoms with a pale pink background.

1. NT$6 stamp: The stamp’s design concept was the following: “When the golden dog welcomes spring, good fortune and prosperity follow.”

It thus conveys the idea of the Year of the Dog bringing good fortune as one year replaces another.

2. NT$13 stamp: It features a golden dog and peonies, expressing the wish for the new year that “prosperity will come with spring as the dog brings wealth.”

3. NT$15 souvenir sheet: It features a paper-cutting design with a powerful golden dog holding an animated pose suggesting motion amid fan-shaped plum blossoms, conveying the idea of “plum trees blossoming in a wonderful spring, as barks welcome the arrival of the Year of the Dog.”

The design expresses good fortune and prosperity in the new year.

Title: Lunar New Year 2018 Stamps

Date of Issue: 1 December 2017

Denominations: NT$6, NT$13, NT$15

Source: Taiwan Stamps

PHILIPPINES

The Philippine Postal Corporation released Year of the Dog special stamps to welcome the year 2018 in the Chinese Lunar Calendar.

The dog is the symbol of loyalty, honesty and possesses the best traits of human nature.

The 2018 New Year Stamp also comes with a souvenir sheet to highlight the colours red and gold in special round perforation which symbolizes prosperity and good luck.

Title: 2018 Year of the Dog Stamps

Date of Issue: 1 December 2017

Denominations: P12, P45, P200

Source: Philippines Post

JAPAN

Title: Year of the Dog 2018 Stamps

Date of Issue: 1 November 2017

Denominations: 52 Yen, 82 yen

Source: Japan Stamps