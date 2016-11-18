Rio 2016 Olympic stamps : Exploring the world of Sports

Olympic Stamps are very favourite among collectors and with the upcoming Summer Olympics we bring these complete collection of Rio 2016 Olympic stamps.

The 2016 Summer Olympics, commonly known as Rio 2016 Olympic Games, are the thirty-first Summer Olympic Games to be held at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 2016 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXI Olympiad will take place from 5 to 21 August 2016.

More than 10,500 athletes from 205 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will take part in this sporting event.

Various collectibles items such as stamps and coins will be issued by many postal administrations to commemorate the Mega Sporting event.

Brazil has already issued series of Rio 2016 Olympic Games stamps featuring 31 sport events and the official Mascots Vinicius and Tom.

Rio 2016 Olympic stamps

BELGIUM

A new round sheet representing five Olympic sports that will likely involve the Belgians at Rio Olympics in 2016.

Three of the five stamps are placed under the sign of the Paralympic Games, putting the greater emphasis.

In the background of the sheet, a colorful illustration and rich in symbolism evokes exuberance rampaging Brazilian fans.

Date of Issue: 22 August 2016

KYRGYZSTAN

Taking into account the worldwide importance of the sports event, KEP decided to issue a series of stamps, dedicated to the Summer Olympic sports.

The series includes two stamps. The first one (50 KGS face value) depicts cycling. At the Summer Olympics in Rio, the cycling sportsmen will compete for 18 medal sets.

The second stamp (150 KGS) is dedicated to one of the most popular sport – tennis. The Olympic competition includes singles and doubles.

Date of Issue: 5 August 2016

Denominations: 50 KGS, 150 KGS

Source: Kyrgyz Express Post

ROMANIA

The theme of the Olympics is traditional for Romanian philately and this year Romfilatelia continues this tradition by introducing into circulation the postage stamps issue Summer Olympic Games, Brazil 2016.

It consists of four stamps depicting sporting competitions in which Romania has qualified: shooting, judo, fencing and athletics.

Date of Issue: 5 August 2016

Denominations: 3 Lei, 4 Lei, 8 Lei, 16 Lei,

Source: Romanian Stamps

LITHUANIA

Date of Issue: 6 August 2016

Denominations: EUR 0.81, EUR 0.84

Source: Lithuania stamps

TURKISH – CYPRUS

Nederlands

Tajikistan

BRAZIL

GREECE

COSTA RICA

MACAU

Macao Post issued a set of four stamps themed “Games 2016” to mark it’s participation at RIO Olympic Games 2016.

Each stamp symbolizes the different nation of athletes with dynamic styling, the four stamps together form a globe, symbolizing the family that all people belong, despite the differences that distinguish them.

Date of Issue: 27 July 2016

Denominations: 2, 3, 4, 5 patacas

Source: Macau Post

POLAND

Date of Issue: 8 July 2016

Denominations: 2 zl x 4

Source: Polish Stamps

Road to Rio Australia

Between 5 and 21 August 2016, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s carnival city, will host the Games of the XXXI Olympiad.

Rio, recognisable by unique landmarks such as Christ the Redeemer and Sugarloaf Mountain, is the second Latin American city to welcome Olympians to its sporting venues.

Cidade Maravilhosa – the marvellous city, as Rio is affectionately known – is famed for its rich, vibrant and spirited carnival.

The Road to Rio stamp design taps into this sense of energy and place, translating the spirit of Cidade Maravilhosa to this international sport spectacular through vivid colour, rippling ribbons and athletic figures.

Australia is sending a team of around 400 elite athletes to compete in most of the 28 sports that have a place on this year’s Olympic calendar.

Predictions have it that Australian athletes may well double the number of gold medals earned in London in 2012.

Date of Issue: 2 August 2016

Denominations: $1

Source: Australia Stamps

HONG KONG

Hong Kong post issued set of four stamps celebrating the quadrennial sports event of Rio 2016.

The silhouettes of the sportsmen portray eight games of the Olympiad.

Three stamps portray the Olympic Games events in which the Hong Kong, China Delegation has won or participated, namely, Cycling and Athletics ($1.70), Table Tennis and Badminton ($2.90), and Windsurfing and Swimming ($3.70), while the remaining one depicts the two newly introduced sports of Rugby and Golf ($5).

The silhouettes of sportspeople printed with a hot foil stamping effect emphasise the speed and vitality of the sports.

The emblem of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China is featured on every stamp, wishing Hong Kong athletes breakthrough results in this year’s Olympic Games.

Date of Issue: 5 August 2016

Denominations: $1.70, $2.90, $3.70, $5

Source: Hongkong stamps

SINGAPORE

Singapore Post issued a set of commemorative stamps in celebration of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

The set comprises four designs, each featuring a silhouette of an athlete in the sport of swimming, shooting, table tennis and sailing.

The featured sports were selected based on where Singapore’s best medal hopes lie in.

Rio 2016 will be Singapore’s 17th representation at the Olympics since the nation first participated at the Games in 1948.

Date of Issue: 5 August 2016

Denominations: 1st Local, 70¢, 90¢ $1.30

Source: Sing Post

INDIA

India post issued four stamps as a part of Rio 2016 Olympic games featuring Tennis, Shooting, Wrestling and Boxing.

More than 120 athletes from India are participating in Rio Olympic Games.

The men’s hockey teams have given a shine to India’s Olympic campaigns, with eight gold medals won between Amsterdam 1928 and Moscow 1980.

In all, India has 24 medals (nine golds, four silver and 11 bronzes) from 23 editions since Paris 1900.

Date of Issue: 5 August 2016

Denominations: 500 p x 2, 2500 p x 2

Source: India Post

CROATIA

Croatia post issued a beautiful Rio 2016 Olympic stamp with the motif of Sportsman celebrating a victory.

Date of Issue: 3 August 2016

Denominations: 4,6 HRK

Source: Croatian Stamps

UNITED NATIONS

UNPA issued a set of stamps to promote the contribution of sport to peace.

The stamps are issued ahead of the start of the Olympic Truce period for 2016 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Based on the ancient Greek tradition of ekecheiria calling for a truce during the Olympic Games to encourage a peaceful environment and ensure safe passage, in 1993 the United Nations revived this ideal by passing General Assembly Resolutions in every Olympic year to urge Member States to respect the Olympic Truce.

Through its most recent resolution in October 2015, the General Assembly called on the Member States to observe the Truce from the seventh day before the start of the XXXI Olympic Summer Games until the seventh day following the end of the XV Paralympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

47¢ Track and Field

$1.15 Olympic Flame and Dove

CHF 1.00 Rowing

CHF 2.00 Rhythmic Gymnastics

€ 0.68 Weightlifting

€ 1.70 Fencing

Date of Issue: 22 July 2016

Denominations: 47¢, $1.15, CHF 1.00, CHF 2.00, € 0.68, € 1.70

Source: UNPA

HUNGARY

Magyar Post issued two Rio 2016 Olympic stamps featuring swimming and kayaking sports events.

The Hungarian team has won 168 gold, 148 silver and 170 bronze medals at the Summer and Winter Olympic Games of the modern era.

The sports in which the Hungarian team has had the most success are first fencing (35 golds), second swimming (25 golds) and third canoe-kayak (22 golds).

The Hungarian team for Rio is expected to have 160 athletes in 22 sports.

Date of Issue: 7 July 2016

Denominations: HUF 115, HUF 355

Source: Hungary Stamps

2016 Road to Rio – NEW ZEALAND

Since the inception of the first Olympic Games in 1896, Kiwi athletes have inspired generations, winning a total of 103 medals – 43 gold, 19 silver and 41 bronze.

The journey to Rio is symbolised by a long ribbon that weaves its way throughout the land, showing the path that athletes have taken.

The inspiration and support they have built along the way.

Starting and ending with the Southern Cross, the ribbon travels across the green hills, mountains and native forests of New Zealand to the beaches and bright lights of Rio de Janeiro.

The stunning stamp issue consists of ten $1 stamps – representing the ten events that New Zealand has previously won gold medals.

The stamps show athletics, boxing, canoeing, swimming, equestrian, field hockey, triathlon, rowing, cycling and sailing.

Featuring elements of the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s (NZOC’s) ‘Be the Inspiration’ campaign, the photographs on the stamps reflect the New Zealand landscape as the athletes’ training ground for future success.

The ten stamps are housed within a specially designed sheetlet.

They are uniquely shaped as parallelograms to represent a movement – reflecting the active lifestyles of New Zealand’s Olympic athletes.

Date of Issue: 6 July 2016

Denominations: $1.00 x 10

Source: New Zealand Stamps

VANUATU

The 2016 Summer Olympics a major international multi-sport event that will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Record numbers of 206 countries are participating in a record number of 28 sports.

More than 10,500 athletes representing their National Olympic Committees including first-time entrants Kosovo and South Sudan will take part.

Date of Issue: 11 May 2016

Denominations: 40, 90, 150, 200 vatu

Source: Vanuatu Stamps

CZECH REPUBLIC

Games of the XXXI Olympiad are a major international multi-sport event continuing the tradition of the Olympic Games.

There are 306 events in 28 sports taking place across 35 venues situated mainly on the outskirts of the west region of Rio – Barra da Tijuca.

Czech post issued two stamps: Olympic stamp featuring a female runner jumping over a hurdle and paralympic stamp featuring a wheelchair athlete.

In the Czech Republic, disabled athletes are registered in athletic clubs including around 18 thousand members.

The best of them will take part in the Summer Paralympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro.

In LONDON 2012 Paralympic Games 4,200 athletes from 166 countries took part and the Czech team won 11 medals.

Date of Issue: 22 June 2016

Denominations: 32,00 CZK, 16,00 CZK

Source: Czech Post

ALGERIA

Algeria issued a set of Rio 2016 Olympic stamps and a miniature sheet to mark its participation in the Mega sporting event at Brazil.

Algeria participated with 60 athletes in 13 disciplines: Aquatics – Athletism- Aviron- Boxing- Cycling – Escrime- Football- Gymnastics- Weightlifting – judo Sailing – Shooting Fight sport.

Since the first Games in 1964 Algeria was his 13th participation, the best harvest of medals it was the Olympic Games in Sidney 2000 with five (05) medals (1 gold, 1 silver and 03 bronze).

These Olympics will be held in 33 locations in 4 different areas of the city, namely: Barra, Copacabana, Deodoro and Maracanã.

Date of Issue: 4 June 2016

Denominations: 10.00 DA, 25.00, 50.00 DA

Source: Algeria Stamps

SOLOMON ISLANDS

CONGO

GUINEA BISSAU

MONTENEGRO

Date of Issue: 9 June 2016

Denominations: 0.95 €

Source: Montenegro Stamps

MONACO

The Principality of Monaco will send competitors in six disciplines: athletics, rowing, artistic gymnastics, judo, taekwondo and sailing.

Date of Issue: 1 June 2016

Denominations: 1.25 €

Source: Monaco Stamps

ISRAEL

Israel participated in the Olympic Games for the first time in Helsinki 1952.

The infamous 1972 Munich games will eternally be mourned for the 11 members of the Israeli delegation who were murdered there – athletes, trainers and referees.

Israel won its first Olympic medal in Barcelona in 1992 and its first gold medal in Athens 2004.

Israel’s Olympic medalists are: Yael Arad – silver, Barcelona 1992; Oren Smadja – bronze, Barcelona 1992; Gal Friedman – bronze, Atlanta 1996; Michael Kolganov – bronze, Sydney 2000; Gal Friedman – gold, Athens 2004; Arik Ze’evi – bronze, Athens 2004; Shahar Zubari – bronze, Beijing 2008.

The Rio 2016 Olympic stamps features three sports events in which Israel will be participating.

# Track and Field – Triple Jump

Track and Field – the queen of sports – is the most popular Olympic sport. Israeli athletes began participating in Olympic track and field in 1952.

Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko is the Beijing 2015 World Championship silver-medalist and she will represent Israel in

the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

# Judo

The Japanese martial art of Judo became an Olympic sport at the 1964 Tokyo Games. Judo is now one of the most popular sports in Israel and throughout the world.

Judo is one of the sports in which Israel has earned the most Olympic medals: Israel’s first two Olympic medals were awarded to Yael Arad and Oren Smadja in Barcelona 1992, and Arik Ze’evi won an Olympic medal in Athens 2004.

# Sailing – RS:X Windsurfing

Sailing is one of Israel’s most prominent sports. The most prominent achievement in this field is the Olympic gold medal for windsurfing.

Lee Korzits won four consecutive world championship titles and was ranked sixth in the London 2012 games. She is Israel’s most decorated athlete. Israel will be represented at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games by Israeli windsurfers Maayan Davidovich and Shahar Zubari.

Date of Issue: 21 June 2016

Denominations: 4.10 NIS x 3

Source: Israel Stamps

ESTONIA

The XXXI summer Olympic Games will take place from August 5 to August 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

There will be 10,500 sportsmen from 206 countries taking part in the games, in 28 sports on 38 sport arenas and 306 sets of Olympic medals will be handed out.

The first Estonian to win an Olympic medal was the wrestler Martin Klein in 1912 in Stockholm; he then represented tsarist Russia.

The weightlifter Alfred Neuland was crowned as the first sportsman of the Republic of Estonia at the 1920 games in Antwerpen.

In all Estonian sportsmen have brought back home a total of 21 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 27 bronze medals from Summer Olympic Games.

The most entitled Estonian sportsman at Rio 2016 is the many time title competitions medallist, discus throw Olympic winner and World title holder, Gerd Kanter.

The Estonian team is made special by the meeting of the Olympic requirements of the women’s marathon team of the three sisters, Lily, Liina and Leila.

They will be the first triplets to race at the Olympic Games. Besides Estonia will be represented in Rio in fencing and men’s rowing.

Date of Issue: 9 June 2016

Denominations: 1.50 Eur

Source: Estonia Stamps

LIECHTENSTEIN

In keeping with tradition, Philately Liechtenstein issued a Rio 2016 Olympic stamps.

An artist from the host country, Romero Britto, was engaged to design the special stamps on the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Romero Britto designed the “Archery” (face value: CHF 1.00) and “Judo” (face value: CHF 2.00) special stamps in his distinctive style of pop art.

Date of Issue: 6 June 2016

Denominations: CHF 1.00, CHF 2.00

Source: Liechtenstein Stamps

SERBIA

Since the first Olympic Games of the modern era, held in 1896, to the present, XXXI Olympic Games, this sports event is the largest international sports event of our epoch.

Under the motto Citius, Altius, Fortius – faster, higher, stronger, athletes of the entire planet are fighting for wins and the brightest medals in their disciplines.

At the first modern Olympic Games in 1896 in Athens attended by 285 athletes from 13 countries who competed in nine sports and 43 disciplines, while the XXXI Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro is expected the participation of about 10,500 athletes will face in 28 different sports and 302 disciplines.

Rio de Janeiro was chosen to host the 2009 Congress of the International Olympic Committee in Copenhagen, winning the candidacy of Tokyo, Chicago and Madrid.

The mascot of the Games in Rio is Vinicijus, named after the musician Vinicijusu de Moraes and represents a fusion of cats, birds and monkeys.

The design is taken from pop culture, as well as animated characters from video games.

Opening Ceremony of the XXXI Olympic Games is scheduled for August 5, 2016 at the famous Brazilian stadium Marakana.

Top athletes will proudly carry the flag even 206 Olympic Committees and the Olympic flag, under which it will perform an independent these Olympics athletes.

In accordance with tradition, the first flag on a parade of national Olympic committees and athletes will be the flag of Greece, while the last will be the flag of the host country, Brazil.

Team Serbia will be made up of about a hundred athletes who will compete in several team and individual sports disciplines including basketball, volleyball, water polo, athletics, tennis, rowing, taekwondo …

Date of Issue: 7 June 2016

Denominations: 50 RSD, 170 RSD, 23 RSD, 70 RSD

Source: Serbia Stamps

BELARUS

Belarus post issued thee souvenir sheet printed with the logo of the Games of the XXXI Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro and the emblem of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

The emblem is also to be seen on the First Day Cover.

Rio de Janeiro was selected as the host city on October 2, 2009 during the 121st IOC Session held in Copenhagen (Denmark).

Date of Issue: 7 June 2016

Denominations: P equal to air-mail tariff 20 gram

Source: Belarus Stamps

ARMENIA

Date of Issue: 30 May 2016

Denominations: 650 AMD

SLOVENIA

Posta Slovenije issued Rio 2016 Olympic stamps featuring two sports.

The designs of this year’s stamps feature women’s mountain biking and men’s canoe/kayak slalom.

Brazil hosts the Summer Olympics for the first time, and this edition of the Games also marks the first time the Olympics have been held in South America.

Brazil’s national postal operator Correios has already issued 65 Olympic stamps and three miniature sheets.

The stamps show the majority of Olympic sports, while the miniature sheets feature the Games logo.

All the Brazilian Olympic stamps are printed in sheets of 20, 25 and 30, which is a record for issues of stamps commemorating the Olympic Games.

The Slovenian Olympic Committee, whose logo appears on the edge of the sheet, currently has 85 athletes on the list of entrants. The final number will be known by the end of July.

Judging from the entries from other countries, this year’s Games will see the participation of quite a number of

athletes who have already competed in the Winter Olympics.

It is not yet known who these athletes are. A curiosity: Igor Radin is the only Slovene to date to have competed in both Summer and Winter Games – at the Rome Olympics in 1960 as a member of the coxed four and, four years later, at the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, as a member of the Yugoslav ice hockey team.

Date of Issue: 27 May 2016

Denominations: €0,64, €0,97

Source: Slovenia Stamps

ISLE OF MAN

Isle of Man Post Office is proud to ‘Bring on the Great’ with the set of four Team GB Rio 2016 Olympic stamps in recognition of their participation in the Games.

The city of Rio de Janeiro has been elected host city of the XXXI Olympic Summer Games in 2016.

They are scheduled to be held from 5th to 21st August 2016, making these the second Summer Olympics to be held during the host city’s winter (the first was the Sydney 2000 Olympics).

Team GB’s inspiring performance during London 2012 captured the imagination of a nation and we saw a genuine outpouring of support and pride which lifted the mood of the country.

The sheer volume of support will not be there in person but it can be there in spirit!

Manx athletes from a number of disciplines have made huge contributions to Team GB over the years, from Manx-born rower Sidney Swann, who was the first was the first competitor from the Isle of Man to win an Olympic medal in 1912 to Team Sky pro rider Peter Kennaugh MBE, who struck gold a century later as part of the team pursuit track cycling squad which smashed the Olympic and world records in the final.

Looking ahead to Rio 2016, cycling is once again likely to see a number of Isle of Man competitors representing Team GB with Cavendish, Kennaugh and Team Sky rider Ben Swift all in the running for selection (Swift moved home from Yorkshire to the Isle of Man in 2010).

One Manxman already selected for Rio is world record breaking shooter and double Commonwealth Games medalist Tim Kneale, who will be making his Olympic debut.

Date of Issue: 23 May 2016

Denominations: £ 1.27

Source: Isle of Man Stamps

LUXEMBOURG

The Summer Olympic Games of 2016 will take place in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The games will be he first to be organised in South America and the third to take place in the Southern Hemisphere, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Team Letzebuerg

The COSL “Comite Olympique et Sportif Luxembourgeois” (Olympic and Sports Committee of Luxembourg) just launched a new brand for all Luxembourgian sports fans: the “Team Letzebuerg”.

The COSL unveiled its brand new logo, which consists of three distinctive elements – the red lion, the “Team Letzebuerg” signature, and the five intertwined Olympic rings – reflecting the passion for sports as well as a new team spirit.

Date of Issue: 10 May 2016

Denominations: €0,70

Source: Luxembourg Stamps

CYPRUS

Cyprus is once again taking part in the greatest sporting event on the planet.

The Cyprus Post issued four Rio 2016 Olympic stamps depicting the sports in which Cypriot athletes are expected to participate.

Four years after the Cyprus team in London and the achievement of winning first Olympic medal in modern history, the Olympic team is preparing for the 31st Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

The goals are still high. We have confidence in the talent and in the efforts of athletes to show that they are more than ready for the great sporting festival of the summer and to give once again the opportunity to feel proud.

Date of Issue: 11 April 2016

Denominations: € 0.34, € 0.41, € 0.64 €

Source: Cyprus Stamps