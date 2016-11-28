Only a few countries issue Olympics Medal Winners Stamps and like every time this time also Australia and New Zealand post holds the position.

Australia and New Zealand post are issuing the Rio 2016 Olympics Medal Winners Stamps immediately following the medal presentation ceremony.

Rio 2016 Olympics Medal bears a design that celebrates the relationship between the strengths of Olympic heroes and the forces of nature.

Rio 2016 Olympics Medal Design

The 500g gold, silver and bronze medals have been made with sustainability at their heart.

The athletes who top the podium receives medals made from gold that has been extracted without the use of mercury.

The silver and bronze medals have been produced using 30 percent recycled materials.

Half of the plastic in the ribbons used to hang the medals around athletes’ necks comes from recycled plastic bottles.

Further, the rounded cases that hold the medals are made from freijo wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

A total of 2,488 medals has been produced: 812 gold, 812 silver and 864 bronze, according to strict sustainability criteria.

For the first time, the medals are slightly thicker at their central point compared with their edges.

Also, the name of the event for which the medal is won is engraved by laser along the outside edge.

Rio 2016 Olympics Medal Winners Stamps Belarus

123 Belarusian sportsmen took part in the Olympiad in 23 sports.

The gold medal was won by Uladzislau Hancharou (gymnastics, trampoline).

The silver winners were Darya Naumava (weightlifting, — 75kg), Vadzim Straltsou (weightlifting, — 105kg), Maryia Mamashuk (freestyle wrestling, — 63kg), Ivan Tsikhan (athletics, hammer throw).

The bronze medals were received by Javid Hamzatau (wrestling Greco-Roman, — 85kg), Aliaksandra Herasimenia (swimming, 50m freestyle), Marharyta Makhneva, Nadzeya Liapeshka, Volha Khudzenka and Maryna Litvinchuk (women’s kayak, four, 500m), Ibrahim Saidau (freestyle wrestling, — 125kg).

Date of Issue: 30 November 2016

Denominations: P, H, N

Rio 2016 Paralympic Medal Winners Stamps Belarus

The Republic of Belarus sent a team of 20 athletes.

They competed in 5 sports. In total they won 10 medals at the Paralympics.

Ihar Boki won 6 gold medals and 1 bronze medal and became the most titled athlete of the Paralympic Games in Rio. Following the two Paralympic Games (London-2012 and Rio-2016) he has a total of 13 medals.

The swimmer Uladzimir Izotau and the wheelchair fencer Andrei Pranevich won gold medals. The bronze medal was received by the javelin thrower Aliaksandr Tryputs.

Date of Issue: 30 November 2016

Denominations: H, M, M, N

Rio 2016 Olympics Medal Winners Stamps Poland

Date of Issue: 28 November 2016

Denominations: 2.50 zl x 2

Source: Polish Stamps

Rio 2016 Paralympic Medal Winners Stamps Australia

Australia Post recognizes the outstanding achievements of Paralympic Gold Medallist and Paralympian of the Year 2016, Dylan Alcott OAM.

Dylan was part of the gold-medal winning Australia men’s national wheelchair basketball team at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing, for which he received a Medal of the Order of Australia.

At the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Dylan was awarded two gold medals, collecting Australia’s first quads singles win on the tennis court in 16 years, after triumphing the quads doubles with Heath Davidson.

In the singles event, he beat Britain’s Andy Lapthorne, 6-3 6-4.

Rio 2016 Olympics Medal Winners Stamps Slovenia

Tina Trstenjak who won gold in the Women’s 63kg Judo at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio 2016 Olympics Medal Winners Stamps New Zealand

Valerie Adams – Athletics shot put women – Silver

Genevieve Behrent and Rebecca Scown – Rowing:pair Women – Silver

Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins

Cycling Track Team Sprint Men – Silver

Eric Murray and Hamish Bond – Rowing:pair men – Gold

Luuka Jones – Slalom:K1 – Silver

Women’s Rugby Sevens – Silver

Natalie Rooney – Shooting Trap Women – Silver

Rio 2016 Olympics Medal Winners Stamps Australia

Chloe Esposito’s gold medal performance has been recognized with the production of her own gold medallist stamp.

The Gold medal is won in the women’s individual modern pentathlon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Tom Burton’s gold medal performance has been recognised with the production of his own gold medallist stamp.

The Gold medal is won in the men’s laser at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Kim Brennan’s gold medal performance has been recognised with the production of her own gold medallist stamp.

The Gold medal is won in the women’s single sculls at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Kyle Chalmers’ gold medal performance has been recognised with the production of his own gold medallist stamp.

The Gold medal is won in the men’s 100m freestyle swimming at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The Australian women’s rugby sevens team’s gold medal performance has been recognised with the production of their own gold medallist stamp.

The team of 12 Nicole Beck, Charlotte Caslick, Emilee Cherry, Chloe Dalton, Gemma Etheridge, Ellia Green, Shannon Parry, Evania Pelite, Alicia Quirk, Emma Tonegato, Amy Turner, Shari Williams is featured on stamp.

Catherine Skinner’s gold medal performance has been recognised with the production of her own gold medallist stamp.

The Gold medal is won in the women’s trap shooting at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The Australian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team’s (Emma McKeon, Brittany Elmslie and sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell) gold medal performance has been recognised with the production of their own gold medallist stamp.

The Gold medal is won in the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Mack Horton’s gold medal performance has been recognised with the production of his own gold medallist stamp.

He won Gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle swimming final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.