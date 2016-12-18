Year of the Rooster Stamps, the latest in the Chinese new year stamps series.

Every year many countries issue Chinese new year stamps featuring one of the 12 Chinese Zodiac sign.

The year 2017 is the Chinese Year of the rooster and begins on January 28th.

The rooster is the tenth animal in the Chinese zodiac.

Those born in the Year of the Rooster are loyal, trustworthy, observant and keen to offer their opinions to those around them.

Philately News will bring you all the latest stamps issued to celebrate Year of the Rooster.

Lunar New Year of the Rooster – Royal Mail

Royal Mail issued Year of the rooster Collector Sheet, fifth in a series of Souvenir Sheets celebrating the Lunar New Year.

The labels are designed by hat-trick design and feature paper cut-outs both on the bright red background of the sheet and the labels representing the five elements of Metal, Water, Wood, Fire, Earth.

The pictorial labels depict Lunar New Year festivities taking place in five UK locations and the remainder show five generic images related to the Lunar New Year featuring paper cut-outs created by artist Rebecca Sutherland.

All the labels are complemented by the Fireworks definitive stamp.

Date of Issue: 15 November 2016

Denominations: 1st local x 20

Chinese Signs of the Zodiac – Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein post as a part of Chinese zodiac series issued a new self-adhesive special stamp depicting a filigree silhouette.

The stamps are created using the most up to date laser technology.

The sheet of four stamps which is in red – the Chinese symbol for good luck – is moreover cut in the shape of a rooster.

All of the imprints were applied in high-quality gold foil.

The fascination of Chinese culture lies in its diversity, one aspect of which is astrology with its twelve zodiac signs.

The Chinese year 2017 lasts from 28 January 2017 to 15 February 2018 and stands under the rule of the rooster.

Date of Issue: 14 November 2016

Denominations: CHF 2.00

Year of the Rooster – Aland

Aland post issued Year of the Rooster miniature sheet featuring two roosters.

The issue features roosters of the Swedish native poultry stock Hedemora, the most common breed in Aland.

Originating from Swedish province of Dalarna, it is a stout and hardy breed. Adapting well to Nordic climate, it has a dense and downy plumage.

The breed appears in a variety of colour patterns of black, white, blue and wild/wheat.

Date of Issue: 11 November 2016

Denominations: €2.00 x 2

Source: Aland Post

Lunar New Year Stamps – Korea

The year 2017 is the jeongyu year of the rooster.

The tenth animal in the zodiac, the rooster is not just close to humans; it is, in fact, one of the most popular domestic animals in the world.

In Korea, the rooster appeared as an animal announcing the birth of the ruler of a new country in the myth of Kim Alji, the progenitor of the Gyeongju Kim clan and the Kim dynasty of Silla.

To predict a good harvest, farmers used to count the crows of the first rooster at dawn on New Year’s Day or January 15th by the lunar calendar.

It was believed that a good harvest was on the way if the rooster crowed more than ten times.

Date of Issue: 1 December 2016

Denominations: KRW 300 x 2

Source: Korea

Year of the Rooster Stamps – New Zealand

New Zealand Post issues four gummed stamps inspired by the Chinese folk arts of calligraphy, paper-cutting, and line-art illustration.

The stamps celebrate the multicultural nature of New Zealand with both Chinese and New Zealand elements.

The rooster symbolizes character traits of confidence, courageousness, and resourcefulness, and is the focus of these festive stamps.

$1.00 Calligraphy

The red colour of this stamp represents the traditional colour of Chinese New Year, which mirrors the positive holiday atmosphere.

The calligraphic character of ‘rooster’ has been designed in a ‘paint-brush’ style and can be seen as a decorative element throughout Chinese New Year celebrations.

$1.80 Paper-cut Rooster

One of the commonly used decorations for Chinese New Year is paper-cutting, which can be found everywhere from shop windows to private homes.

The intricate art of paper-cutting dates back thousands of years in China, and the rooster depicted in this paper-cut symbolizes a vibrant and positive start to the day.

The Maori motifs incorporated into the paper-cut bring the diverse Maori and Chinese cultures together.

$2.20 The Rooster

This illustrated rooster is rich with colour and incorporates various Maori and Pacific patterns, including koru, that are symbolic of new life.

The black colour in the design reflects New Zealand’s national identity and blends harmoniously with the red tones that are popular in Chinese culture.

$2.70 Lantern Festival

The Auckland War Memorial Museum is located in Auckland Domain, which in 2016 was the venue for the Lantern Festival for the rst time.

Hundreds of handmade Chinese lanterns were displayed in front of the Domain and more than 100,000 people attended.

Date of Issue: 11 January 2017

Denominations: $1.00, $1.80, $2.20, $2.70

Source: New Zealand Stamps

Year of the Rooster Stamps – Taiwan

To welcome the arrival of the New Year, Taiwan Post issued a set of two stamps and a souvenir sheet entitled “New Year’s Greetings“.

The stamps use a silhouette to express the courage and clarion-call of the cock.

Gold and orange-red transmit an atmosphere of joy, good fortune and celebration for the year of the rooster.

NT$3.5 stamp: “The Golden Cock Proclaiming Joy” is the theme of this stamp. The cock call at dawn heralds the new day; spring marks the beginning of the New Year.

NT$13 stamp: An Exuberance of Joyous Celebrations. Being a homonym of the word for “auspiciousness” (ji), the word for “rooster” (ji) expresses the wish that the New Year will bring an abundance of the riches of life.

NT$12 souvenir sheet: A pair of roosters and an auspicious Chinese ruyi knot depict the rooster as auspicious and express a wish for peace in all things, complete satisfaction and lasting happiness.

Date of Issue: 1 December 2016

Denominations: NT$3.5, NT$13, NT$12

Source: Taiwan Stamps